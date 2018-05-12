Vasundhara Raje lessons on Narendra Modi’s surgical strike and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Pokharan tests

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje lauded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Yuva Shakti Sammelan (youth power conference) organised at Baran on Friday, to mark the 20th anniversary of Pokhran Nuclear Test. Raje said that we are sharif (humble), not weak. If someone raises his eyes on us, we can show him our strength. An example of this is surgical strike.

Yuva Shakti Sammelan was organised by Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM). “For the first time under the leadership of PM Modi, India is emerging as a powerful country in the world. India’s credibility and trust have been sustained in the entire world,” said Raje at the conference.

She said that nuclear tests were done during the tenure of former PM Vajpayee. At that time Raje was MoS Foreign affairs in the Central Government. She added, after the test, many kinds of restrictions are imposed on India. But our government did not bend. Raje called upon Youth Morcha workers to gear up for the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The BJP governments at the centre and the state have done a lot of work for the youth. Such a huge amount of work has never been done for the youth before, she added.

Raje said that no stone will be left unturned for Baran’s development. The state government has spent Rs 4,700 crore on the area’s development in four and a half years. Whereas the previous government spent only Rs 1,300 crores in five years.

State Speaker of Yuva Morcha Ashok Saini, MP Dushyant Singh, Agriculture Minister Prabhulal Saini and others spoke on the occasion.