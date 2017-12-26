Vasundhara Raje government draws flak from ABVP

BJP government at Rajasthan was upheld as a major ‘challenge’ for student organisation, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as a proposal in this regard was floated at the state level conclave of the former at Jaipur.

Associated with BJP’s ideological parent RSS, the ABVP is often considered as a student wing of the party. However, the proposal said at length of the widening gap between the two organisations at the state. A copy of the proposal has been received by DNA.

The proposal on “Emerging Challenges In Rajasthan” presented by ‘prant mantri’ of Chittorgarh, Jitendra Singh held the state government anti-farmer, anti-tribal and even accused it of communal ‘appeasement’. It further went to call the government a failure on fronts of curbing corruption and implementation of sanitation campaign.

“We have placed the proposal on basis of issues reported by workers and suggestions and amendments at it have been requested from participants at the conclave. After due deliberation the proposal will be decided upon tomorrow” said Rajesh Yadav, president Jaipur prant. It is also not for the first time that differences between ABVP and BJP government at state have come in open. The student organisation few months back had also entered a conflict regarding police action on their demonstration. However, such blatant criticism of the BJP government has been most unexpected from ABVP as BJP and the student organisation share RSS ideology.

The proposal to be presented at the 53rd state conclave of ABVP has arrived as much an embarrassment of BJP. It also is further a concern for the party as the student organisation openly expresses its resentment with less than a year left for assembly elections at the state. These ABVP cadres join the youth wing of BJP the to garner support of young voters for the party. Deviation of ABVP is thus not much a welcome development for the party.

Conflict