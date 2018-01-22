Vasundhara Raje banks on woman power to clinch bypolls

As caste equations led to a flare-up in Alwar ahead of the parliamentary by-elections, a visit by chief minister Vasundhara Raje helped cool tempers on Sunday. The CM, who reached Alwar to campaign for party candidate Jaswant Yadav, held dialogues with members of various communities.

Instead of appeasing the communities separately, she appealed for collective woman power.

“Women are mothers and if someone has one on his side, he needs nothing more,” Raje said while meeting women representatives of the area. Here, she hailed the women for their strong will-power and zeal to deal with all sorts of hardships and emerge victorious. It’s the blessing of mother-power that Raje sought for her party. “It’s this power that will help us win in all three constituencies,” she said.

During the discussion, she also cited a coincidence: That initials of the three constituencies to undergo by-poll Mandalgarh (M), Ajmer (A) and Alwar (A), combine to spell ‘MAA’, a Hindi synonym for mother.

She also met local representatives from Alwar rural, Ramgarh and Rajgarh-Lakshmangarh areas of the constituency during the day. Among these were community leaders of various castes and religion. All of them expressed their support for the BJP candidate in the coming election.

CM Raje has been actively campaigning for party candidates for the past few days. In the sequence, she held meetings at various areas of Ajmer parliamentary constituency and Mandalgarh assembly constituency in the past two days. On Sunday, too, she was at Kishangarh area of Ajmer where she met several local representatives and sought their support for party candidate Ramswaroop Lamba. Her arrival at Alwar further boosted the morals of party workers and state president Ashok Parnami, who had been camping at Alwar for the past few days.

BOOSTING ENERGY