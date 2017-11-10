Vande event: Sachin Pilot for action against ‘disrespect’ to Tricolour

The event was an attempt to showcase impact of demonetization with nationalistic demonstration. State government was also among promoters of the event and must apologise to people of state, says Pilot

State Congress president Sachin Pilot has condemned “disrespect” of the Tricolour at the “Voice of Unity” event held here on Wednesday. The Congress leader on Thursday released a statement demanding case to be booked against organisers for violating integrity of the National Flag. The ‘voice of unity’ event was on patriotic theme but also became witness to mishandling of the national flag. DNA had pointed out the ‘mishandling’ of Tricolour on first page of its Jaipur edition on Thursday.

Expressing his resentment on mishandling of the flag, Sachin Pilot also targeted intention of the event organisers. “The event was an attempt to showcase (the disastrous) impact of demonetization with nationalistic demonstration. The state government was also among the promoters of the event and must apologize to people of the state,” said Pilot. The event held at SMS stadium to mark celebration of November 8 as “Anti Black Money Day” was participated by more than 50,000 school and college students.