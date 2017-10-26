Unutilized funds await e-signatures

Funds allotted to sub-divisional officers of Jaipur district to purchase computers, printers, furniture, and for work stations, in June this year, remain unused since past four months.

One of the major reasons given by the officials for the unused amount is the unavailability of digital signatures required to get the tenders approved on the e-portal.

According to the reports, as much as Rs 50,000 per sub division was allotted for purchasing computers and printers. In addition to this, Rs. 20,000 was allotted to purchase furniture and Rs 11 lakh was allotted to make necessary purchases for work stations. One of the officers stated that any tender above Rs 10 lakh needs to be approved on e-tender which cannot be sanctioned without a digital signature. The officer further said that a request for the e-signature has not been sanctioned by the Jaipur headquarters since past two weeks. The amount sanctioned for work stations can be used to purchase coolers, fire equipment, fans, and other necessities.

Notably, only Shahpura has utilised Rs 50,000 to purchase a computer till now.

ULTIMATUM GIVEN