Unruly scenes at Hindaun college

There were rowdy scenes witnessed during the inauguration of the student council by MP Dr Manoj Rajoria at the Government PG College in Hindaun City on Monday. NSUI members stripped to waist, painted themselves black and shouted slogans to protest the event where the BJP MP was the chief guest. They alleged that the principal had arbitrarily organised the event and not taken them into confidence.

The president of the college is from ABVP, the student body affiliated with BJP while the posts of general secretary and joint secretary are held by the Congress affiliated NSUI. The protesting NSUI students alleged that the college administration acted under the influence of the government and organised the event without their consent.