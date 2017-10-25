UDH to bring new land regularisation rates soon

Earlier, 25% of the residential reserve price or Rs 1500 per square yard, whichever is higher in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and Bhiwadi
People will have to cough up more money for regularisation of their residential plot on government land.
Paving way for regularisation of residential colonies, the state government has finalised rates but on the higher side than five years ago.
The Urban Development Department (UDH) had previously fixed rates for regularization on September 21, 2012. However, these rates were valid only till April 1, 2017.
Since, the validity of these rates ended, the regularization process was held up.
Now, the department has prepared draft to decide new rates, which have been approved by the finance department. This will now be sent to the law department and once cleared, the new rates will be implemented.
THEN AND NOW
- Earlier, 25% of the residential reserve price or Rs 1500 per square yard, whichever is higher in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and Bhiwadi. Now 25% of the residential reserve price or Rs 2000 per square yard.
- Previously in these cities for regularization of commercial plot 25% of the commercial reserve price or Rs 5000 per square yard, whichever is higher. Now 25% of the commercial reserve price or Rs 6,500. Rest of the towns with more than 50,000 population regularisation charges for residential plot, 25% of reserve price or Rs 750, whichever is higher in the past.
- Now, 25% or Rs 1000 in these towns for the same purpose.