UDH to bring new land regularisation rates soon

Earlier, 25% of the residential reserve price or Rs 1500 per square yard, whichever is higher in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and Bhiwadi

People will have to cough up more money for regularisation of their residential plot on government land.

Paving way for regularisation of residential colonies, the state government has finalised rates but on the higher side than five years ago.

The Urban Development Department (UDH) had previously fixed rates for regularization on September 21, 2012. However, these rates were valid only till April 1, 2017.

Since, the validity of these rates ended, the regularization process was held up.

Now, the department has prepared draft to decide new rates, which have been approved by the finance department. This will now be sent to the law department and once cleared, the new rates will be implemented.

THEN AND NOW