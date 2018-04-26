UDAN scheme caught in a turbulence

The UDAN (Ude desh ka aam nagrik) scheme is passing through a turbulent phase in the state with many flight operations yet to start.

The much-publicised Kota-Delhi flight issue is yet to be resolved and the flight has not re-started. The department of civil aviation has also now intervened in the ongoing dispute between Airport Authority and Supreme Airlines. Additional chief secretary of department PK Goyal has written a letter to chairman of airport authority to start the operation of this flight.

Apart from this, the Jaipur-Agra flight of Air Alliance has also stopped operating since March.

The flight was started with fanfare in December 2017 and was being said to be a good initiative which would link two tourist cities. However, it’s only after about 4 months that the flight has stopped.

Also the wait for Kishangarh-Delhi flight is getting longer with no flight to Delhi though this was the main demand of the people of Kishangarh and nearby areas.

Though process is on for a SpiceJet flight between the two cities, a few days ago a team of officials of SpiceJet had also visited the Kishangarh airport for resuming the flight operations from here. The airport which was seeing fight for Udaipur has also been stopped due to shortage of passengers.

Moreover, the Uttarlai (Barmer) Delhi flight is yet to start while Kishangarh-Udaipur flight has also stopped.

In April 2017, Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN was launched. The objective was to connect the middle-class fliers living in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with the various cities.

Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh and Uttarlai ( Barmer) had been included in the second phase of UDAN.

Under the scheme, the routes and networks are awarded to bidders who submit valid proposals and quote the lowest viability gap funding (VGF) from the government for such routes and networks.