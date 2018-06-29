U-19 tourney: Lalit Modi’s night watchman keeps batting

Rajasthan Cricket Association is finding it hard to overcome the influence of its ex-president Lalit Modi, even after he resigned from all posts of the association and its affiliated bodies nearly an year ago.

Officials at the executive hold him responsible for the current ambiguity over RCA selection tournaments and fate of the cricketers.

The RCA secretary, RS Nandu has went against the association executive to announce separate tournaments and cricket associations across state. The situation has caught the cricketers offguard over selection of state team for domestic and international matches conducted by the BCCI.

“Nandu has been batting on the team of Lalit Modi all along and thus has been coming in way of the routine functioning of association under the new elected president CP Joshi,” alleges RCA joint secretary Mahendra Nahar, also in charge of the junior tournaments of the association.

Congress leader Joshi had defeated Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir at the election for the post of RCA president. Nandu considered to be close to Lalit Modi though was able to claim victory on the crucial post of RCA secretary.

Nandu holds Joshi responsible for politicizing the cricket body. “It is authority of the RCA secretary to declare tournament calendar. Thus only the tournaments declared by me are the official,” RS Nandu said questioning the authenticity of under 19 and under 23 category tournaments announced by the RCA executive committee.

U-19 Part II In Play

The U19 tournament announced by RCA secretary commenced on Thursday even as the U19 tournament of RCA executive is over. The tournament of Nandu is supported by atleast 11 district associations.