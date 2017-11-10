Two PF inspectors held taking bribe

Two enforcement inspectors of Provident Fund department were on Wednesday late evening arrested by a sleuth of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Kota after they had accepted a bribe of Rs. 25000 from a proprietor of security agency for settling the PF related matter of the employees of the agency. The two were today produced before the ACB court that ordered to send them to judicial custody.

The two enforcement inspectors o, identified as Nalin Kumar Bhatt, a native to Jaipur but currently posted in regional PF office in Kota and Suresh Saini were yesterday evening caught after they had accepted a bribe of Rs. 25000 from one Gobri Lal who runs a security agency in Kansuva area of the city, told Chandrasheel Thakur, ASP (ACB), Kota. The two had a few days ago reached the security agency office in Kanswa to inspect the documents and on finding irregularities and not deposition of TDS of the employees, the two officials asked for the penalty and cancellation of agency’s license but also offered to sort out the matter with a bribe of Rs. 50,000, ASP Thakur said.