Two fires hit Kota region, girl dies

Major fire broke out at two places of Kota region one in the orange field of Mayakhedi village of Jhalawar district and another in the forest area near Khadipur–Karondi village in Bundi district.

The blaze began around noon in an area of 1.5 km as informed by the police official. 1 six-year-old toddler girl suffered several burns and later on succumbed to death.

Someone is suspected to have thrown burning Bedi over the dry grass stored by the villagers in the forest land behind the residential areas of the Karondi village.

The reason sighted behind the other fire incident which broke out at the orange field is believed to be broken out due to short circuit in the electric wiring from the water booster motor at the well in the field. Around 2000 to 2500 bamboos, piled up near the well in the field and were used to support the orange trees were turned to ashes in the fire

The loss and value of the bamboos, turned into ashes in the fire is yet to be estimated as the owner of the field has not submitted yet.