Two BJP ex-MLAs switch to Congress in Rajasthan

At a time when Opposition leaders are coming into the BJP, two of its MLAs have denounced their loyalties and joined the Congress. This is likely to give an edge to the party in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, from where they hail, and keep a stronghold in the communities they belong to.

Gopiram Gurjar, a prominent leader of Nagar assembly seat, and Motilal Jatav, who comes from Roopwas, accepted Congress membership in the presence of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sachin Pilot on Wednesday.

Gurjar and Jatav ensured Pilot that they would work for the party with fully dedication and their membership will ensure the party's win in the Assembly election slated to be held in December 2018.

Bharatpur district is split into seven Assembly constituencies, of which five are represented by the ruling BJP, while the Congress has two. In the 2013 Assembly elections, while the saffron party swept away many districts entirely, this eastern district remained a challenge. Congress MLA Vishwendra Singh, an ex royal and a prominent Jat leader, halted the wave and secured his seat of Deeg-Kumher with Baharosi Lal Jatav from Weir.