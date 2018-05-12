Turf war over Anand Pal Singh legacy

The night of June 24, last year the crime scene in the state underwent a drastic blow with the Rajasthan police killing gangster Anand Pal Singh in an encounter.

Now, after eleven months of his death, new developments have occurred and criminals from various gangs are trying to fill in his shoes. According to highly placed sources in the police department, after Anand Pal’s death, fresh struggle is ensued between three gangs in a bid to take over the reins of crime world in the state.

The said triangle is formed by Raju Theth gang, Lawrence Vishnoi gang and Anand Pal’s brother Vicky who too is trying to resurrect the gang.

The recent drive by the jail department to check mobile and other electronic devices being used by inmates, was aimed towards hampering communication between gang leaders and their members.

The police hoped that it would stop spread of these gangs.

Highly placed sources in the department reveal that even they were shocked by the easy availability of such a large number of mobile phones, sim cards, chargers and other equipment in the jails.

“At present the gangs are vying for control of crime scene in Rajasthan. Initially Anand Pal’s death left the field open for Raju Theth gang, however, he could not gain much as the police did not let his gang flourish and kept it pinned down. But after Singh’s death, his brother Vicky has been trying to revive the gang or what is left of it. The attack on a police inspector in jail and threats issued time and again is only to assert that the gang is not dead and Vicky is Anand Pal’s successor,” a highly placed police officer told DNA.

He further said, “Vicky is ruthless when it comes to crime. With Anand Pal there was still a code that he adhered to, however, Vicky is not the one who follow morality in crime. He had a fall out with Anand Pal too and for two years he had tried to start his own gang but failed and eventually joined Anand Pal.”

Raju Theth and Anand Pal gangs have been at loggerheads to rule the crime world and now another name has sprung up.

“Gangster Lawrence Vishnoi is the new gang leader who is trying to spread his wings. It has come to our knowledge that his gang members have already tried to poach Anand Pal’s gang members. Lawrence is trying hard to gain ground in Rajasthan and despite being in jail, he is very active when it comes to gang building activities,” sources said.

Sikar police had recently unearthed a cache of arms including a carbine used by paramilitary forces.

“The carbine was to be used to attack Raju Theth and had been ordered by Anand Pal gang, however, due to prompt action by cops another gang war was averted in the state,” officials said.

A Traingular contest