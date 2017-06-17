Traders challaned for using polythene bags

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has launched a massive campaign to pursue shopkeepers to keep dustbins outside shops and say no to polythene carry bags. JMC teams simultaneously carried out operations in all the eight zones of city and seized two godowns confiscating 151 kilograms of plastic carry bags. During the campaign, JMC also penalised at 64 sites and recovered carrying charge of Rs3.45 lakh.

The teams also had to face opposition during the campaign and merchants even scuffled with officials at Amber and Lal Kothi vegetable market. Traders staged protest in front of Hawa Mahal (East) zone office but the officials carried on with the action.

Notably, JMC has completely banned use of polythene and has made it compulsory for merchants to keep dustbin outside their shops from June 16. The civic body began compliance of its order in the city from Friday.

JMC commissioner Ravi Jain too reached Chhoti Chaupar and informed people about the ill effects of use of polythene carry bags and also convinced shopkeepers about keeping dustbin outside shops.

He also distributed free cloth carry bags to people at the Chhoti Chaupar and told shopkeepers to keep their areas clean. Jain also inspected Lal Kothi vegetable market area and told shopkeepers to keep dustbin and not to use plastic bags. He also ordered challan of shopkeepers when he witnessed that nobody has put dustbin outside shops. When JMC officials started penalizing shopkeepers, some shopkeepers closed down shops and went away.

Meanwhile JMC teams seized two plastic bag godowns in Chaura Rasta area and a restaurant and one sweets shop in Amber zone area. After a mild scuffle with zone deputy commissioner at Amber, an FIR was registered.

At Lal Kothi vegetable market, shopkeepers argued that have been facing some practical difficulties in putting dustbins. Meanwhile, JMC commissioner has said that initially no action would be taken if shopkeepers make alternative arrangement of dustbins but if anybody hinders JMC action then FIR would be registered against the accused.