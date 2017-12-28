Tourists add to moolah rouge

With New Year around the corner, hotels and sightseeing destinations are reporting a big boom in the Pink City. According to sources, tourist arrivals are so high that finding a room in a hotel in the city is difficult at present.

Hotels are booked, discounts have vanished and crowd can be seen flocking at the historical monuments of the city. There is no stopping of rupees rolling into Amber fort which has already been visited by 1,91,205 visitors in December till now.

All this is also resulting in heavy influx of vehicles on the city roads making the traffic move at snail’s speed. There is a big rush seen in the walled city and places like Amber fort, Hawa Mahal, Albert Hall, Jantar Mantar and all such places.

The world famous Amber fort is getting its coffers filled since last few days in a big way with both foreigner and domestic tourists making a bee line to this fort which comes first on the itinerary of any tourist coming to Jaipur.

Officials informed that on Wednesday, Amber received Rs 15,91,830 from 12,328 tourists. Of these 1,590 were foreign tourists.

Similarly, on December 26, 1,761 foreign tourists, 11,732 domestic tourists visited this fort. This made the fort get revenue of Rs 17,85,400 in a single day.

A day earlier, on Christmas day, Amber earned whopping revenue of Rs 19,16,030 with 15,720 tourists coming to the fort.

Meanwhile, Hawa Mahal too is receiving a large share of tourists. These days on an average tourists between 3,000-4,000 are visiting Hawa Mahal every day. The number was more on Saturday, Sunday and on Christmas on Monday. Albert Hall, Jantar Mantar are also on the “to visit” list of the tourists.

However, heavy inflow of tourists has turned the narrow roads of Walled City overcrowded. Additionally, the ongoing smart city work at Ajmeri gate is causing problems for the traffic and tourists. With renovation work going on at Ajmeri Gate, the traffic has been made to run one-way.

Meanwhile, hotels are all booked till January 2-3. There are no discounts being given even at budget hotels.

Traffic influx

Hotels are booked, discounts have vanished and crowd can be seen flocking at the historical monuments of the city. There is no stopping of rupees rolling into Amber fort which has already been visited by 1,91,205 visitors in December till now. All this is resulting in heavy influx of vehicles on city roads.