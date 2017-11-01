Tourism fails to ‘Mount’ @ Abu

Not at the top of its game, tourism at the hill station is in hibernation. Sangeeta Sharma finds out the reason behind dwindling number of visitors

This time around 23,000 small and big vehicles touched down in Mount Abu during Diwali period. During this time, a total income of Rs27,25,400 was generated to the municipality. The potential of the tourism industry and infrastructure is not being optimally utilised in the only hill station of the state Mount Abu.

The popular getaway is now being snubbed by tourists and the reasons have apparently to do everything with no improvement in facilities and higher rates triggered by GST. The tourist season began a month back, and the facts paint a dismal picture of the present and what can be expected in the coming months.

This year, the traffic witnessed is less than 4,500 vehicles as compared to last year and that has hit the income of the municipality which has reduced to about Rs7.5 million. Talking to the locals and traders associated with tourism industry brought to fore that lack of facilities in Mount Abu is the major reason in taking away the sheen of the hill station. From past several years neither any new place has been added in the tourist destination spots nor any facilities have been upgraded to attract domestic and international tourists.

Problems are in galore. From perennial parking woes to dispute between the municipality and the forest department and charging of double tax, tourists are devoid of a memorable experience they look forward to while on holiday.

TRAFFIC AND REVENUE SLUMP

23,826 vehicles have come so far to Mount Abu this season. This has generated revenue of Rs27,25,400 to the municipality. However, in the previous year 28,292 vehicles have arrived that generated the revenue of Rs34,2310. According to this, less than 4,466 less vehicles have touched down in Mount Abu this year and the income has reduced by Rs6,76,910.

HOLD YOUR OWN

In the event of any inconvenience to the tourists, the tourism department had in past established a tourist support booth near the municipal passenger toll booth. The tourists were provided information about the tourist destinations of Mount Abu and if they had any kind of problems, they could also lodge the complaint here. This facility has also been closed for a long time.

FESTIVE BOOST

THE DETERRENTS

Route to most tourist places is narrow and in a condition of being decayed. Encroachment is widespread around parking areas. In this situation, movement of vehicles becomes difficult.

TOO ‘TAX’ING

First, they pay vehicle tax to municipality on toll plaza and after that they have to pay the same tax to the forest department at Sunset Point Road. Whereas there was only one tax in the past and it was very low.