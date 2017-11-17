Time for Ashok Parnami to attend to his home turf

With just one year left for the assembly election, state BJP president Ashok Parnami is now keen to put his house in order. Of late, he is paying more attention to his constituency, Adarsh Nagar.

Apart from attending people’s problems and trying to resolve them, Parnami has started ‘chai pe charcha’.

From the beginning, Adarsh Nagar has been a tough constituency for the candidates particularly for the BJP, as it has a sizeable number of minority voters. After delimitation, the Congress was convinced of winning this seat.

Considering it an easy seat, Congress stalwart Mahir Azad put his foot down to contest from here. However, it turned out to be a huge miscalculation by Azad who had won from Jhunjhunu in the past.

The BJP fielded Parnami who was contesting his maiden assembly election. Parnami belongs to Punjabi community and was mayor of Jaipur yet no one had thought that he would win. The betting market gave him no ‘bhav’. His party leaders were even less confident.

However, Parnami contrary to popular belief, turned out to be a giant killer. Not just that, he retained the seat in the next assembly election in 2013 but this also raised his political stock as he was chosen to head the party. But, since then he has been unable to give proper time to his constituency, which has been the key factor in his victories. Therefore, Parnami is now taking no chances and testing himself on the tasks he had assigned to other MLAs.

Ashok Parnami is active in Jaipur politics for the last 25 years. It wasn’t an easy journey from a ward councillor to the MLA. He got MLA’s ticket on the basis of his splendid work as the mayor and now as a state president he is playing a successful political innings. He has established his identity in the state politics as chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s charioteer.

ON a Day, PARnami ...

Visits slums, backward areas

Focuses on door to door network

Covers one colony or mohalla in a day

Tries to resolve problems on the spot

Takes feedback through discussion on a cuppa

Prepares list of core problems to resolve them

Motivates BJP workers

Active on social media