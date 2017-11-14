Jaipur: This Kayamkhani family is all IAS, IPS and RAS

Jhunjhunu’s Nuan village can easily be dubbed nursery of civil servants. This village of Kayamkhani Muslims has three IAS, one IPS and five RAS from a single family. Former union minister and an army officer Captain Ayyub Khan also belongs to this village.

Recently, this tiny village got an IAS officer in Zakir Hussain whose elder brother, Ashfaq Hussain is already an IAS officer. Their elder brother Liaqat Ali Khan is retired IPS officer. The villagers erupted with joy when they got the news of Zakir’s success who is 10th civil servant in the family. He was officer of accounts service who has now been promoted to IAS. His wife Wasim Bano who had come to her parents home said, she was very happy after her husband’s promotion. Her father engineer, Akhtar Hussain said that everyone was happy and proud of his son- in- law.

This is perhaps the first instance in the state’s bureaucracy that two brothers are serving as IAS at the same time. Zakir’s brother, Ashfaq is also IAS and posted in the education department.

The extraordinary of this family begin with Hayat Muhammed Khan who served in the army. He ensured that his children get education and create a niche for themselves.

Three of his five sons are IAS and one is IPS. One is retired from the education department. Farah Khan, his granddaughter and daughter of IAS Ashfaq Hussain is officer of Indian Revenue Service (IRS); she recently got married to IAS Qamar-ul Zaman Choudhary, while Shaheen Ali Khan, the grandson of Hayat Khan and son of retired IG Liaqat Ali Khan is, RAS. Shaheen’s wife Monika is Dy. SP in the jail department.

Children of Hayat Khan’s daughter Salim and his wife are both RAS. Hayat Khan’s younger brother Abdul Samad’s son Zaki Ahmed Khan was colonel in the army and his children Shaqib and Ishrat are also colonel in the army.

Liaqat Ali Khan, retired IPS. He was also chairman of the Waqf board.

Ashfaq Hussain, promoted from RAS to IAS. He was Dausa collector and currently posted in education department.

Zakir Hussain, joint secretary in the accounts service promoted to IAS.

Farah Khan, IRS, daughter of IAS Ashfaq Khan

Shaheen Ali Khan RAS currently posted in EGS (NREGA) as additional director. He is son of retired IPS Liaqat Ali Khan. His wife Monika is Dy SP in jail department.

Salim Khan, RAS is secretary in Madrasa Board. He is son of Liaqat Ali’s sister Akhtar Bano. His wife Sana Siddiqi is assistant settlement officer in the secretariat.

Qamar Ul Zaman IAS is married to daughter of IAS Ashfaq Khan and his wife Farah is IRS.

Javed RAS belongs to Nuan and currently posted in Alwar and married to daughter of Liaqat Ali’s sister.

FEAT ACHIEVED

