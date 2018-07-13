The martyr’s kids will be taken care of: Lt Gen RK Jagga

The mortal remains of paratrooper (Ptr) Mukut Bihari Meena of 3 para SF is expected to reach Jaipur airport on Friday morning at about 8.30 am. There wreath will be laid on the mortal remains of the deceased soldier by Lt Gen Cherish Mathson, Army Commander Sapth Shakti Command.

The mortal remains of the martyr will be taken to his village subsequently.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen RK Jagga, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Konark Corps on Thursday condoled Meena’s death who is from Jhalawar. Meena was martyred in Kashmir valley in a gun battle with militants on Wednesday.

On martyrdom of Meena, Jagga said that armed forces have a sympathy with him. “In Army the concerned unit to which the martyr belongs looks after the children. Jhalawar is the CM’s constituency so they would be looked after well,” added Jagga.

“The insurgency in Kashmir is due to Pakistan sponsored militancy. The armed forces are ready to sacrifice their lives to end the militancy,” said Jagga while speaking to scribes at Niwaru Military station where he also launched a drive to plant 12000 saplings and inaugurated a pre-primary school.

During the ceremony his wife Reema Jagga, Zonal President Konark Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) and CS Ratnaswami, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, planted saplings.