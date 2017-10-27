The bitter truth of Pan Bahar pan masala is finally out!

Those who consume it are at serious health risk. The temporary enjoyment from sweet gulkand, fresh mint and tasty coconut may prove fatal for you..

A report by office of chief food analyst has made these shocking revelations. Pan Bahar’s samples have failed in quality testing. Food analysts have warned that its consumption can seriously damage health.

According to them, it uses magnesium carbonate despite a ban on its use. This can cause cancer and other serious illnesses.

After constant complaints of poor quality, ZEE media sent its samples to central lab for quality checking. The samples failed to meet standard quality parameters. The report was released after investigation by chief food analyst on October 12.

According to the report, materials used in Pan Bahar are not fit for consumption. They do not meet FSSI standards because there are many banned substances that do not dissolve. These are found in substantial quantity in this pan masala, which adversely affect people’s health.

As per food product standard and food activity regulation 2011, food products are not fit to consume or affect health must be banned and immediately seized.

After the report was made public, Zee media tried to get reaction from Pan Bahar’s C&F Ghanshyam Dhamani

Meanwhile, chief food analyst Navin Maheshwari said that there was provision of legal action against the company but the decision has to be taken by health department officials. Unfortunately, they have been looking other way.