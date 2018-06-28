Tenfold increase: Smartphones cause of ‘disconnect’ between couples

Smartphones have become the main cause of matrimonial disharmony. In the last five years, the Mahila Suraksha Salahakar Kendra, run by the state government for woman empowerment in Bundi, has seen tenfold increase in the cases of couples parting ways because either of spouses giving too much attention to their smartphones.

Only 19 cases of differences and conflicts between husband and wife were registered in 2011 at Mahila Suraksha Salahakar Kendra but this figure shot up to 183 in 2017. At least 50 cases have been registered till May this year.

Nearly, tenfold rise in cases of split and violence between couples is attributed to excessive use of smartphones who now have no time for each other and prefer surfing on phones, said the counsellors at the Kendra.

Spouses’ surfing social networking sites, chatting on WhatsApp, exchanging photos on Facebook leaves no personal time for each other which leads to frustration and apparently conflict and breakup. Lack of trust turns minor issue into major ones. Cases of domestic violence arising out of trifle issue like one of the spouses using other’s shampoo, deo and tooth paste shows lack of intimacy and trust between the couple of the age group of 25 to 35 years.

“Mobile and smart phone in recent cases of conflict between the couples has emerged as a major reason behind atrocity committed against woman, said Chhaya Saxena, the legal counsellor at Mahila Sureksha Salahakar Kendra in Bundi. The cases where husband suspects wife’s character due to chatting on on WhatsApp has resulting into conflict between the couple in large number of cases, she said. The study of these cases reveals the young partners spend their maximum time at home with phones or smart phones without having any eye contact with each other which creates a vacuum in mutual trust and understanding along with several doubts and misunderstanding for each other, she said.

In many cases, it was noticed that mobile and smart phones have allowed unlimited scope of interference of girl’s parents in her husband’s family and that becomes unbearable for the husband and for his parents which eventually causes frictions in relations, Saxena said. told.

In one another case, routine checking of mobile phone by husband pushed the wife into deep depression and forced her to move to report the matter to Mahila Sureksha and Salakahar Kendra. The couple was brought to terms through counselling after their call details were shown to them, Saxena said.

Cases Registered

