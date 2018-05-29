Teenager drowns in Rajasthan Police Academy swimming pool

A thirteen-year-old boy, son of a police constable posted in Jaipur Commissionerate, died due to drowning while swimming in a pool in the Rajasthan Police Academy.

The boy had recently enrolled for swimming classes at the RPA and though the depth of the pool was not much, cops suspect that the boy might have blacked out and drowned.

The deceased has been identified as one Ajay Saini, son of Constable Om Prakash Saini who is currently posted in the Vidhyadhar Nagar Police Station.

“Om Prakash lives with his family and has been provided accommodation in quarter number 451 of the Rajasthan Police Academy. His son had enrolled in swimming classes at the RPA swimming pool only five days back on May 23 and had paid Rs700 as fee for the same as laid in the rules,” said Mahaveer Prasad, station house officer, Shastri Nagar police station.

On Monday morning, the teenager went to the pool for the class and after he went inside the pool he did not come out. “The pool’s depth is five feet and the boy’s height was over five feet. The swimming trainer was also present on the spot and was training various other students. Ajay went inside the water, however, he failed to surface out and this was seen by his trainer who immediately jumped in the water and brought Ajay back to the surface in an unconscious condition. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead,” the SHO informed.

The family members were informed who then rushed to the hospital. “It appears that the child jumped in the water and probably hit his head on the bottom of the pool which rendered him unconscious for a few seconds, however, this was enough to drown him. Although there are no injury marks on his head, this is just a theory of what might have happened. The pool isn’t deep enough where a child of Ajay’s height might have drowned, hence the theory sounds promising but nothing can be said for certain as of now. Further action in the matter is being taken,” the SHO said.

