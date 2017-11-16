‘Teased’ man opens fire on kids, 3 hurt

A team rushed to the spot and arrested the man and the gun was also recovered.

In a typical Texas style, “irritated” over the action of schoolkids, one Jumman Kundra, 67, on Wednesday opened fire at them, injuring at least three children at Dungarpur. A land related matter (which is also a long-standing issue) was being discussed by Kundra and the school authorities when Kundra opened fire.

The incident occurred in Kotwali police station area around 10.30 AM. “The long-standing bone of contention is about a piece of agri farm behind a nullah next to the Maharawal Senior Secondray School. The school authorities and Kundra are loggerheads over the plot for quite some time and a case has also been lodged also in this regard,” said Shankar Dutt, SP, Dungarpur.

Apparently, the schoolchildren often threw stones at the farm produce and this has blown the fuse off Kundra. “On Wednesday, too, the students allegedly threw stones at the flower crop and this triggered Kundra’s anger. Irrittated with the stone pelting, he pulled out a gun and fired in the air. However, some pellets from the gun went haywire and hit a wiondow of the school. The pellets also ricocheted off the window sil and hit three students inside the class.

The children sustained minor injuries. The police was informed around 1.30 pm although the incident occurred three hours before. A team rushed to the spot and arrested the man and the gun was also recovered. Further action in the matter is being taken” the SP said.

