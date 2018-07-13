Take welfare of tribal sub-plan areas on priority or face music: Guv Kalyan Singh to officials

Governor Kalyan Singh called for an important meeting with the senior officials of Tribal Welfare related departments at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

While heading the meeting, Governor Singh instructed the officials to take the welfare of tribal sub plan areas on priority, especially literacy, education, health, housing, nutrition, school uniform, mid-day meal, stationery and student grants. He also said that any negligence in the work will lead to punishments.

In the meeting, Singh also inquired about the cut off date of completing the task from the officials and informed that the next meeting in this respect will be held on January 31, 2019. He also insisted upon filling all the vacant posts and to achieve this goal, the transfer policies should be such that the in flow of the employees must be from non tribal areas to tribal areas. Singh directed the officials to strictly adhere to the protocol of not relieving an employee posted in tribal area until a reliever has joined.

Under the Forest Rights Act 2006, the Governor has instructed to prepare an action plan for land lease for the people residing in forests. The cut off date of the settlement of claims for the land lease has been set as September 15 by Singh.

Governor Singh has also ordered to enforce Geo Tagging system to achieve the goals of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), considering the houses under the scheme as assets.