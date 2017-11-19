Swachch baat: Mayor trims waste line

In a short span of Mayor Ashok Lahoti’s tenure, Jaipur city has witnessed many changes. He has been successful in ensuring regular cleaning and removal of heaps of garbage from every corner of the city. His initiative of door-to-door garbage collection and forcing vendors and shopkeepers to keep dustbin has resulted in vast improvement in sanitation.

Thumbs up from people: Mandatory dustbins for commercial establishment, shopkeepers and street vendors. People didn’t like it initially but the result is there for everyone to see. People don’t have to look for a place to dump rubbish. Strict ban on plastic bags also had a positive impact although he had to face opposition from his own colleagues.

It was a challenge to implement door- to-door garbage collection system that had failed in 2012. Today, the system is working smoothly in all 70 wards. People are also happy. Zone-wise public hearing has reduced hassles for obtaining birth, death and marriage certificates.

JMC has created record of issuing pattas in CM Shahri Jankalyan Shivir. Delegation of powers to zonal deputy commissioners made things easier.

Making the city ODF is another big achievement of the mayor. His idea of pink toilets for women is testimony of his vision.

Biometric attendance system has also helped reduce complaints of employees missing from their seats.