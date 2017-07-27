Sunil Lakhera murder: Police arrests accused Kesar Singh

The city police arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Sunil Lakhera, was shot dead in broad daylight at Kanakpura area of the city in April. Notably, the cops have learned that the accused is part of a gang who has contacts with several other gangs including Anand Pal Singh’s gang. Moreover, the accused murdered Lakhera after he gave a loan of 2.5 lakh to a girl, against his wishes. The cops have recovered one lakh rupees from the accused as well.

After the murder on April 28, the Kardhani police initiated an investigation. “In the FIR filed by Lakhera’s brother, Kesar Singh was identified as an accused. Thus, a search for the accused was initiated. It was learned that Kesar Singh fled on a bike and CCTV footage from nearby areas, call details and other technical aspects were investigated. Raids were also conducted in Bhilwara, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar, Gwalior, Gorakhpur and other places,” said Ashok Gupta, DCP West.

During the raids, the cops learned that Kesar Singh was hiding in a farmhouse on Borekheda-Baran road in Kota. “A team was sent which identified the hideout and after conducting a raid nabbed the man. During the interrogation, he confessed to committing the murder,” the DCP said, further adding, “He confessed that for the past some time, a spat had occurred between Kesar and Sunil after Kesar gave 2.5 lakh rupees to a woman whom Sunil also knew. Kesar is a gangster of Bhanu Pratap Gang and is operating the gang also. He was hiding in Kota and making plans to murder another gang member of a rival gang for which he had even done a recce. The gang is in a clash with Shivraj Singh who is lodged in Ajmer jail and his gang for the murder of Bhanu Pratap. Kesar Singh and his gang were even threatened businessmen from Kota and surrounding areas for extortion.”

Meanwhile, after he murdered Sunil, he stayed with one Ravindra from Jaipur. Thereafter, he went to Khanpur in Jhalawar after which he stayed with one Deepu from Lucknow. Deepu helped him in finding a safe house in Nepal after which he stayed in a farmhouse on Nepal-India border. He then moved to Bhilwara and then to Ujjain. For the past ten days, Kesar was staying in Kota.