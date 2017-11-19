Such initiatives will better cultural exchange: Prakash Javadekar

Set in the mesmerizing Ganesh Pol at the Amber Fort in Jaipur, the Grand Opening of Bonjour India illustrated the story of the relationship between India and France. The event was graced by H.E. Jean-Yves Le Drian, minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, France and Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development, India. Nihal Chand Goel, ACS (Tourism, Art and Culture) Rajasthan, also graced the occasion.

Inaugurating the most awaited Indo-French platform, Bonjour India, H.E. Jean-Yves Le Drian, said, “It’s a great joy that I am inaugurating the new version of Bonjour India at this beautiful place. No date could have been a better chosen as the city of Jaipur was founded on 18 November 1727. Since then, our relationship with India has grown. You will get to see this strength taking form through some of the unique events in Delhi followed by Mumbai and later in Kolkata. Bonjour India will focus on providing access to one and all under the key areas of creativity, innovation and partnership.”

On the occasion, Prakash Javadekar said that through such events, the friendship and relationship of the two countries would surely get better. He also mentioned that, at present, around 5000 students from India are studying in Cannes and hopefully in future, the number will increase. “I would like to congratulate the French embassy for organising such an event and with such initiatives, the cultural exchange between the two countries will get better,” he said.