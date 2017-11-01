Stung by superstition, families perform tantric rituals at hosp

Even in an age of remarkable scientific advancement and accomplishments, superstition and trust in tantrics and black magic practices rule the psyche of the masses. Two families in intervals reached MBS Hospital and performed tantric rituals allegedly to ‘liberate the wandering spirit’ of an old man and a woman who have died three months and three years ago respectively during treatment in the hospital.

The two families went back home after performing rituals, but no complaint was registered and no action was taken in this regard.

The family members of one Chelaram, a resident of Hindoli town of Bundi district, who died while undergoing treatment about three months ago in the hospital, along with a tantric reached MBS Hospital on Tuesday and performed tantric rituals around flaming altar at the main entrance gate of the hospital. Dulichand, the brother of the deceased said that he had repeatedly been dreaming of his deceased brother pleading him to liberate his wandering spirit from the hospital.

The family members said that Shivdas, the son the deceased, is also constantly experiencing hiccups since the death his father just because of the wandering spirit.

“After the police check post at MBS hospital was informed of the incident, police personnel reached the spot and asked them to immediately to leave the place,” said a police personnel at MBS police check post.

Tantric rituals at the main gate continued for about half an hour with people around along with some hospital staff looked on. The family members were contended to have liberated the wandering spirit.

In similar incident, hardly after around an hour, the family of Meera, a woman from Savar town who died during treatment at the same hospital three years ago,too performed tantric rituals in outdoor gallery of the hospital.

According to family members, Meera’s spirit is still wandering even after three years of her death and added they have performed the rituals to liberate her soul.

When contacted, Dr PK Tiwari, superintendent, MBS hospital said, “I was informed of the incident, but there is no rule or regulation for the prevention of such type of activities,” he said, adding that if someone is noticed indulging in such rituals in hospital premises, he is driven out by guards and police personnel from the police check post.

