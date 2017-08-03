Strange case of JDA: Surplus engineers, no new projects

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) which has a large force of engineers does not have adequate work for them, because of resource crunch.

JDA has not not been able to justify their presence as there are fewer projects to be executed because of paucity of funds.

Large number of engineers posted in JDA are on deputations from various departments whilegetting JDA’s deputation is considered a privilege posting.

Notably, JDA has more engineers on its rolls than the sanctioned limits.

There are 47 executive engineers, but hardly seven of them are engaged in productive work. More than three dozens of the executive engineers have practically no work with them.

There are few executive engineers who have works that are limited to one single zone.

JDA has not been able to relieve such engineers and send them to their respective parent departments because of paucity of work.

Some of the engineers enjoy patronage of the high ups and are thus drawing their salary without much work.

The executive engineers who are on deputation and are sitting idle with no or inadequate works are: Sunil Vyas, Vinod Krishnaiya (Zone 4), Dharmendra Sharma ( Zone 8), Suresh Mathur, P K Vyas ( Prithviraj Nagar North),

S Nathawat (Prithviraj Nagar South), Gopal Sharma ( Smart City project), Sanjay Vyas ( QC1), Pramod Katewa ( QC2), Rajesh Pal, Bhawani Singh (Zone 6), L N Mittal ( Zone 9), RK Mathur, Pyare Lal Meena ( Planning), Mukesh Meena ( Sewer Lines), Manoj Singh ( PHED), Arun Sharma (Housing), Ravindra Mathur, V M Johari (Sitapura Bassi), Richhpal Singh ( Ring Road), Rajendra Ahuja ( Zone 10), Subhash Saini (Zone 3), Brajesh Awasthi ( Zone 5), D K Agrawal ( Zone 7) and Deepak Balchandani (Drainage).

Apart from these executive engineers a number of junior level engineers remain without work because of fewer new projects.

Practically no work

