State’s first film city at Sumerpur soon

The state’s first film city, Shilpali will be built at a cost of about 250 crore on five hundred bigha land between Koliwada and Jakhoda near Sumerpur. Film city in this area of natural beauty and sanctuary, can also prove to be important in terms of tourism.

MoU for the same is going to be signed between Mumbai-based company, Arajon and the government this month. After this, the foundation stone may be laid before March, 2018.

Regarding this, the Deputy Chief Whip Madan Rathore met with the Pali collector Sudhir Sharma to discuss the project along with the company’s director, Rajesh Chatwal. Shilpali, Rathore has also met CM regarding the project. Madan Rathore said that due to availability of natural beauty, river drains, adequate water system, rail, air-road traffic, communication, safety, wildlife, aquatic vegetation, the jawai bandh was considered to be completely suitable for the film city.

After the foundation, the film city will be ready for shooting in one year. Simultaneously, the youth of the district will be provided skill training along with several training courses So that they can get employment. After completion of the film city, 1,000 tourists are expected to arrive daily. Film city will consist of training centres, academies, 3 indoor-outdoor sets, post production hubs, ampitheaters, helipads, power sub-stations, multi-cuisine restaurants, local film production sets, theaters, halls, hostels, studio apartments and filling stations.

TO BOOST TOURISM

