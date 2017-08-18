State leadership prepares for PM's visit

Modi is visiting the state after almost two and a half years for a programme associated with the government and the party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to Udaipur on August 29 has the state BJP leadership on its toes. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, State BJP chief Ashok Parnami and home minister Gulabchand Kataria are personally overseeing the preparation for the high level programme where Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Modi is visiting the state after almost two and a half years for a programme associated with the government and the party. His last public rally here was in February 2015.