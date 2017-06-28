Spot billing system to restart in city

Once again your electricity bills may soon be given on the spot to you. Jaipur Discom has started preparations to restart the spot billing system in the city.

Officials of IT wing of Jaipur Discom informed that the process has been initiated and the tender also has been issued for carrying out the work.

However, it will take some time before this gets implemented across the full Jaipur Discom jurisdiction.

“The decision was taken by the committee in April and spot billing will be started soon,” informed RG Gupta, managing director of Jaipur Discom said while speaking to dna.

They informed that unlike last time when the consumer’s had grievances related to bills, it will be more friendlier for the consumers this time.

Notably, till October 2013, consumers residing in several parts of the city were being given spot bills, but the system was discontinued after some complaints were reported.

Then in 2014, after the change of the government and with technical people heading Jaipur Discom, a team was sent to various states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and New Delhi to study their billing patterns.

This time, it will be done on a SAAS (System As A Service Basis) software, informed the officials.

Jaipur Discom has been experimenting with its billing system since last few years now. A few months back, Jaipur Discom had changed both colour and style of the bills given to the consumers.

The bills consumers getting are in blue and red ink. The spot bills received by the consumers previously were not so much informative and were a long chit like a thing.