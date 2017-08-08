Soon, city to have two smart multi-level parkings

The city will soon get two smart multi level parking installed at Anaj Mandi and Jaipuria Hospital.

The Jaipur Smart City Limited has decided to develop multi level parking at these locations on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. Under the proposal, the work from design to procure and delivery will be the responsibility of the contractor.

“Bids for the project have been invited, the technical details are however still to be finalised,” said a senior officer at JSCL.

A need for parking solutions has long been experienced at the two locations.

The Anaj Mandi project proposed near Chandpole metro station will not only provide parking solutions to those arriving at Walled City but also will ease traffic at Sansarchand Road and Power House road.

The Jaipuria Hospital parking will be essential as the government intends to further develop the hospital and the existing ground parking is already running out of space during rush hours.

Each of the projects is expected to cost around 15 crores, which is however, less than previous estimates. A multi level parking previously proposed at Anaj Mandi was estimated to cost around 36 crores and was designed to accommodate 328 cars.

The previous attempts to develop parking at the location on PPP basis had not met with success.

The government has once again initiated the process, however, with reduced rates the developer’s interest has been dwindling.

