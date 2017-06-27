Smart city has become slogan to mislead people: Archana Sharma

Sharma also said in the statement that Jaipur Municipal Corporation has been a total failure in providing even basic facilities

Stating that the state government has failed to do any work under the Smart City Project in the last two years, Pradesh Congress has alleged that for BJP government, Smart City has become a slogan to mislead people.

In a statement released on Monday, party state vice president and media chairperson Archana Sharma said that the union government has completely ignored cities’ real needs in its flagship program.

Sharma also said called Smart City project as a program of foreign countries and alleged that since a foreign concept was implemented on Indian land, the agencies responsible for its execution have remained fully passive. Sharma also said in the statement that Jaipur Municipal Corporation has been a total failure in providing even basic facilities.

While stating that the Smart City Mission was aimed at giving direction to weakening basic infrastructure and development, Sharma said that the mission has become a source of employment generation and increase in earnings. The opposition party media chairperson also alleged that the works which were supposed to be done two years are being started after the end of two years in the state capital.

She also alleged that in Jaipur, there is no coordination between JMC, Jaipur Development Authority and other agencies with respect to Smart City Mission.