Six Kota aspirants in top 10 of NEET

Six students of ALLEN Career Institute of Kota have achieved the distinction of figuring in the top 10 of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test –UG (NEET – UG) -2017, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Apart from them, 12 students figure in top 20 while 39 in 100.

The same institute of the coaching capital in AIIMS -2017 has also secured top ten positions and five positions in top ten in JEE –Advanced result declared recently.

Among the students appearing in top 10 and 20, 9 are from Classroom and 3 from Distance Learning Program, said Brajesh Maheshwari, director, ALLEN Career Institute. As many as 39 students from the institute have bagged positions in top one hundred, he said. “Archit Gupta, classroom student of the institute, has bagged AIR 2nd in NEET after being the 2nd rank holder in AIIMS this year, he said.

Other students in top 10 are Manish Mulchandani from classroom at AIR 3, Abhishek Dogra from classroom at AIR 5, Kanishh Tayal (CCP) at AIR 7, Aryan Raj Singh (DLP) at Air 9 and Tanish Bansal (CCP) at All India 10th, he said. All India topper in AIIMS -2017, Nishita Purohit from Kota classroom, stood at AIR 11th in NEET followed by Anuj Gupta (DLP) with AIR 13, (CCP) AIR 15 Harshit Anand, Harsh Agrawal (CCP) AIR 16, Chavi Harkawat (CCP) AIR 17 and Vanishka Arora on AIR 20 (DLP) as per the results complied so far,” Maheshwari said. Archit Gupta, the AIR 2 rank holder of ALLEN Career Institute in Indore, has never devoted a fix time to studies. “My time for study was not fixed. Whenever I used to get some time, I would study. I never planned which topics to read first, Archit said. Archit is an NTSE, KVPY Scholar who is passionate about playing basketball but stopped playing for the last two years to concentrate on studies.

AIR 3 rank holder Manish Mulchandani, also a student of Allen Career Institute int Indore, who grabbed AIR 10 in AIIMS -2017 used to studied for 8-9 hours daily.

Son of an engineer Vimal Moolchandani and housewife mother Priya Moolchandani, Manish was inspired by his grandfather Narayana Moolchandani, a doctor. He now wants to be a cardiologist. Cycling is Manish’s passionate hobby but the hobby took the back seat during the preparations for entrance exams.