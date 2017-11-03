Shahpura blast: 2 engineers suspended

Jaipur discom suspended two engineers in the aftermath of the Shahpura transformer blast incident.

On Thursday night, Executive engineer of Shahpura P L Yadav and Assistant engineer of Viratnagar R K Parewa were suspended.

They will remain suspended till the enquiry which is being initiated by the committee headed by divisional commissioner of Jaipur, Rajeshwar Singh gets completed.

Meanwhile, two days after a transformer had exploded in the Khatulai village near Shahpura town of the state on Tuesday, killing 14 persons and injuring several others, the state government’s compensation cheques were handed over to the family members of the deceased.

Deputy Speaker of the state assembly and legislator from Shahpura, Rao Rajendra Singh reached Khatolai and met with the families. The cheques of ten lakh rupees as compensation was handed over to the family members of the fourteen deceased. PCC Chief Sachin Pilot also met with the families of the deceased at Khatolai along with other Congress politicos.