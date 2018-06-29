Sexual Harassment case: Jaipur Hotel GM sent to 2-day police remand

General manager of a city-based five star hotel, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually harrassing and assaulting a Mexican woman, was produced before a court where the police sought remand of the accused. The court sent the man to two-day police remand.

Meanwhile, the cops have recovered CCTV footage from the hotel to corroborate the events. “The accused Rishi Raj was produced before court and we have got the remand till 30th June. We have recovered CCTV footage also from the hotel in which the man is seen entering the room. Further investigations are going on,” said Manish, Station House Officer, Vidhayakpuri police station.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday late evening after a Mexican woman lodged a complaint against him at the police control room, accusing him of entering her room late in the night and trying to sexually harass her. The general manager and the woman had known each other through a common friend.

“We received a phone call at the police control room around 3.30 am on Wednesday morning wherein the woman informed that the accused had tried to sexually harass her after forcefully entering the room. A team of cops from the nearby Vidhayakpuri police station was immediately dispatched to the hotel. Senior officials also reached the hotel shortly to take stock of situation,” said the DCP South.

Police said a farewell party for a senior employee had been organized for a hotel employee the same evening and the woman and the accused had reportedly participated in the event.

The women was reportedly accompanied by a female friend on the night the incident happened, sources said. The two, however, left for New Delhi after lodging the case.