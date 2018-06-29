Sexual Harassment case: How women’s panel landed in the probe

The sexual harassment case involving the general manager of a five-star hotel in the city was apparently brought to the knowledge of the women’s commission by an unidentified informer.

According to officials of the women’s panel, the call came on the morning of Wednesday after the victim had narrated the episode to the Vidhayakpuri police station. “The caller informed us of the development, following which I inquired about it from the Jaipur police,” an office bearer told DNA.

To verify the authenticity of the call, the women’s commission then dispatched a team to the police station. “Our intention was to ensure that the complaint was genuine. Our next task was to ensure that the victim is not being coerced or intimidated into retracting her complaint,” the official said. After the Rajasthan State Commission for Women swung into action, the victim’s complaint was recorded and due action taken.