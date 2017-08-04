Seal textiles units operating without permission: HC

Rajasthan high court has ordered the state government to seal all industrial units operating in Sanganer area of Jaipur without due permission. The Jaipur Vidhyut Virtan Nigam Limited (JVVNL) has also been instructed to disconnect power supply of all such units. The order was made by a double bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Vijay Kumar Vyas while disposing off a public interest litigation (PIL) which was filed by Mukesh Meena and others.

The decision rings death bell for hundreds of big and small textile printing units established in the Sanganer area. These units have flourished on the reputation of Sanganeri print, a traditional printing pattern associated with the area. However, now the rise of this industry has become an environmental challenge. The petitioners have sought intervention of court to curb the pollution.

“The industries have been developed on agriculture area and have been constant source of pollution. The dye and other chemicals used in printing pollute water and soil while smoke emanating from plastic burnt pollutes air. These units operate without due clearances from pollution control board,” the petitioners submitted at court.

Considering the PIL, the court had issued notices to state government and other concerned agencies. The court also added that its ‘unfortunate’ that the agencies did ‘nothing’ to address the issue of pollution referring to its previous judgment made in 2003.

The court has ordered to seal of all the illegal operating units.

