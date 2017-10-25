SDRF undergoing training to counter biochemical attacks

The SDRF now has another feather in its cap as some of its personnel are undergoing coveted advanced trainer course conducted by the National Disaster Relief Force

The special wing of the state police - State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) - has undertaken a host of activities over past few years to up their efficiency in tackling of untoward calamities. Their operational preparedness and readiness could be gauged from their deftness in handling the flood situation in the south western and southern districts during monsoon this year.

The SDRF now has another feather in its cap as some of its personnel are undergoing coveted advanced trainer course conducted by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF). The USP of the course lies in it being the first ever training in Chemical-Biological-Radiocative-Nuclear (CBRN) relief operations being taught to the personnel.

The two-month long course is called Training of Trainer (ToT) and is being undertaken by 15 members of the Rajasthan SDRF.

“There is a specific requirement for this course. Those who have undergone the six-week basic disaster relief course and have passed it with minimum 60 per cent are eligible. However, we go an extra mile and select only such candidates who not only can gather this knowledge, but are also willing to impart it when needed and can also contribute with new ideas,” said BL Soni, Additional Director General (ADG), SDRF.

The course is conducted in batches of 50 people from various organisations. “It is for the first time that the week-long module of CBRN disaster relief has been added to the current schedule. Officials from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre are also a part of it and they will inform the participants on various precautions to be taken along with how to handle such situations operationally.

Their equipment is shown and training is being imparted on how to use it in times of emergency. How to effectively carry out rescue operation is also being taught,” the ADG added.

The advanced course which the 15-member team of Rajasthan SDRF is undergoing also focuses on disaster relief actions such as entering the debris of fallen structures and buildings and locating and rescue of stranded people.