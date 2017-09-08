Screws tightened on Cairn staff in Barmer oil theft

The Special Operation group (SOG) has tightened the screws on the officers and employees of the Cairn India in the case of crude oil theft from Barmer. Even the politicians have come under the scanner.

A new 10-member team, formed by SOG and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has increased the area of investigation. ASP Bajrang Singh is leading the ATS. The team will examine many new aspects, including the role of the staff of the Cairn India. Service providers and outsource companies of Cairn will also be investigated.

SOG SP Sanjay Kshotriya said the case was registered 90 days ago and so far 34 people have been arrested. The charge-sheet will be presented in court by September 13. According to investigating team, more arrests may be made.

SOG ADG Umesh Mishra said the role of politicians is also being probed as from oil exploration to production in the Barber Basin, the pressure of the politicians was on Cairn India. Pressure tactics were adopted to get maximum share in crude oil transport.

Supporters of the leaders had adopted the strategy to stop the work of tankers coming out of Mangla field and Rageshwari gas terminal in Barmer. Cases in this regard have been registered at Nagana and RGT stations. Barmer MP Sonaram’s nephew is the owner of SMCC company which was blacklisted in the case of oil theft, while Congress IT cell coordinator Manoj Rajpurohit has also been named accused. Similarly, Baitu MLA Kailash Chaudhary is in the possession of a car, whose owner is the operator of tankers that were involved in oil theft. Barmer’s MLA Mewaram Jain had made serious allegations against BJP leaders.

He said that the police should investigate the ownership of the vehicles used by the Baitu MLA. While investigating the real owners of 41 tankers allegedly involved in oil theft, it is sure that names of politicians will also come up.