Satyamev Jayate: Mumbai court discharges Dinesh MN in Sohrabuddin case

After a wait that spanned nearly a decade, Inspector General of Special Operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police Dinesh MN was acquitted on Tuesday by the special CBI court in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati. Gujarat IPS DG Vanzara - an accused in the matter - was also acquitted by the court. Notably, the acquittal came after the court observed that the evidences against them were not substantial. Justice Sunil Kumar Sharma pronounced the verdict to discharge Dinesh MN and Vanzara.

Since his bail in May 2014, the SOG IG Dinesh MN had been regularly moving from Jaipur to Mumbai for the hearings in the matter. He had been arrested in May 2007 following which the then BJP state government had sprung to action and registered discontent at the arrest. Dinesh MN, was then Superintendent of Police in Udaipur district.

He was arrested and put behind bars in Navi Mumbai Jail for seven years and was given a bail in May 2014. After getting bail, Dinesh was kept under “Awaiting Posting Orders” (APO) category for a fortnight after which the he was given a sedate posting as Managing Director of RAJSICO for nearly a year till June 2016.

Since the cop was given bail, following the service rules, he was given his promotion that was due according to the rules and made Inspector General. In June 2015, he was transferred to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) where he busted mining racket arresting senior IAS and followed it with busting a major racket in NRHM arresting another IAS. In July 2017, he was transferred to the SOG with a simple target to arrest gangster Anand Pal Singh. Though he successfully completed the job, over the course of one year he successfully busted a high profile honey-trap black-mailing racket and paper leak from RU and colleges.

THE TIME AFTER ‘07