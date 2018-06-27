Sanitation staff recruitment: Rajasthan HC stays lottery results

On the issue of recruitment of sanitation staff, Rajasthan High Court has put an interim ban on disclosing the lottery results and the appointment of candidates on the basis of lottery system. Along with this, the court has summoned reply by issuing a notice to the Principal Secretary Autonomous Rule and the director of the department.

A division bench of Justice Banwari Lal Sharma and Justice DC Somani passed the order during an initial hearing on the petition filed by Akhil Bhartiya Valmiki Samaj. Challenging the amended rules, lawyers PC Jain and Mamta informed the court that the qualifications and experience of the candidate cannot be assessed in the lottery system. Therefore, the lottery system should be eliminated in the Sanitation Staff Recruitment-2018.

The online lottery process for the recruitment of sanitation workers in all the 10 municipalities of Jaipur district was scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 11 am in Bhawani Niketan College.

But, after the court order, District Collector Siddharth Mahajan informed that the online lottery results will not be declared on Wednesday. Instead, the results will be sealed and kept safe until the next order, after getting them signed by the members of the committee.

Under Sanitation Staff Recruitment-2018, the online lottery results of various municipalities of Bagru, Chaksu, Chomu, Jobner, Kishangarh, Renwal, Kotputli, Phulera, Sambhar, Shahpura and Viratnagar were scheduled to be announced.

The declaration of online lottery results of Kishangarh, Renwal and Jobner municipalities of the districts has been postponed. The lottery of these bodies will now be taken out on June 30 at 11 am. Like other municipalities, the results of these places will not be declared as well.

Fresh Order

