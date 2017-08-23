Sachin Pilot wants PM to clarify if Vasundhara Raj is BJP CM candidate

Pilot also asks the PM to speak up on other issues raised by the Congress — the mining scam to the tune of Rs 45,000 cr, the Lalit Gate scandal

At a press conference held by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday, the Congress leader asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify whether Chief Minister (CM) Vasundhara Raje would be contesting again as candidate for the CM's post in the upcoming polls.

"Amit Shah recently announced that Yeddyurappa in Karnataka and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh will be the face of the CM in the forthcoming assembly elections. On August 29, Modi is coming to Udaipur. He should tell people whether Raje will be presented as CM's face in the coming election or not," said Pilot, asking the PM to dare to declare her name, once again widening the rumoured strained relations rumored between the two.

Pilot also asked the PM to speak up on other issues raised by the Congress — the mining scam to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore, the Lalit Gate scandal. "Modi should also speak on graft charges against the Raje government. The current government is mired into a scam of Rs 45,000 crores and strangely the government appointed Lokayukta as the investigating agency has no teeth against the CM and her ministers. Also Modi claims to end corruption, but what progress has been made in the Lalit Modi band so far? Nobody has information. Also, the state government passed a law which ensures allotment of a bungalow to former CMs which is wrong, and it was raised by a senior party leader of the BJP itself."