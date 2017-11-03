Sachin Pilot should match Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido moves to take on Maharani

In Gujarat elections, it’s clearly a contest between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. The Congress Vice President is serious about the battle as he will have to invade the bastion of the Prime Minister which he has made completely impregnable in last 15 years. But as he should be, Rahul Gandhi is practising Japanese martial art Aikido to counter the Japanese bullet train which the prime minister Narendra Modi has promised to bring to Ahmedabad. The battle is fierce there. It’s more than war of words, as Gandhi is proving his physical fitness by declaring his mastery in martial art and interest in swimming and gymming to conquer 5 ft 7 inches tall Modi with his self congratulatory chest of 56-inches.

Rahul’s efforts in Gujarat may be commendable but don’t seem to be exemplary for the young leadership of Congress. Rajasthan state chief Sachin Pilot doesn’t look threatening at all to the ruling BJP. The kind of challenge he is likely to face in the upcoming elections from ‘Maharani’ he too should master the art of battle like the Gandhi scion.

But with just a year left in assembly elections and three by-elections around the corner, Congress is yet to press its speed pedal. While chief minister Raje is aggressively reaching out to public to counter anti incumbency if any, Congress is limited to issuing feeble press notes. Pilot, who was dubbed to contest the by-poll in his own constituency Ajmer, still looks short of confidence and strategy to formulate election campaign. On the other hand, Raje camped in Ajmer and showered sops and goodies to woo voters.

“Raje doesn’t want to loose her hold. She wants to continue where she ended in last elections. She doesn’t want to give opposition slightest of a foothold. A 3-0 victory in by-elections will seal her supremacy in the state,” said a BJP leader.

The by-elections in the state are scheduled for two parliamentary seats - Ajmer and Alwar and one assembly constituency of Mandalgarh.

Congress, which is facing infighting over leadership issues, has not been able to put up a brave front even once during close to 4 years of Raje’s rule. It even failed to capitalise on the ‘controversial ordinance’ that aimed at shielding public servants against false accusations and prohibiting media from reporting without government’s approval. When the widespread protest in media seemed to have started playing in the minds of public, Raje smartly put it on back burner, snatching the issue from opposition which could have easily snowballed into election agenda.

“Congress frittered away the advantage the BJP gave while tabling the controversial ordinance. Congress failed to capitalise on public sentiments which have gone little against the BJP. But ruling party’s damage control was faster than opposition’s art of raking up the issue,” said a Congress leader.