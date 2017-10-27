Sachin Pilot questions Raje sops-shower spree, says Narendra Modi kept her in dark

Was chief minister Vasundhara Raje ill-informed over by-poll date in Ajmer parliamentary constituency that prompted her to extensively tour the region doling out sops a fortnight ago Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sachin Pilot in a veiled attack alluded to the notion that Raje was kept in dark over dates by Delhi, though he did not specify what he meant by Delhi.

“Once again Delhi kept the CM in dark and announcement of bypoll date was not declared along with Gujarat assembly election. While the CM had assumed that the date for bypoll would be announced with Gujarat, hence she and her ministers in haste were doling out sops without budget provisions,” said Pilot in a statement on Thursday.

His statement clearly indicates that ‘Delhi’ intimated her over the dates, following which she executed 7 tours to Ajmer in last 15 days. In those exhaustive tours she held talks with local leaders, representatives of several communities and announced development works, schemes and inaugurated several projects. Her tours were a sort of hustings for the upcoming election.

Is Pilot indirectly questioning the credibility of the election commission (EC).Or it can be that by mentioning Delhi, he is pointing towards the Modi government Reading between the lines, the PCC chief is in all likelihood pointing towards friction between Modi and Raje. When contacted, Pilot maintained that his statement is not questioning the credibility of any authority and it should be taken verbatim. “The EC is an a constitution body, I can’t comment on it.

What I had to say I have said that in my statement and you can derive any meaning out of it,” said Pilot while talking to DNA.

Pilot has also reacted to Raje’s recent statement in which she claimed victory in the upcoming bypolls in Alwar, Ajmer parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh Assembly constituency.