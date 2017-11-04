RU lacks criteria to list itself in ‘20 world class govt varsities’

Rajasthan University does not figure in the list of universities eligible for ‘20 world class government universities’ to be established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The university is ranked 79th across the country by the ministry.

The basic criteria for ranking involves strength of class, teacher-student ratio, placements offered, the amount of funding received and used by the university, research and papers submitted by students, and qualification of faculty, among other points including infrastructure.

Rajasthan University does not have a central placement cell at present. The placements are done at the departmental level by the management of the respective departments.

“The ideal required teacher-student ratio is 10:1, while in Rajasthan University it is 60:1. Also the placements, which are formally done at many of the universities, is done informally here. In addition to this, the funding received by the institution is not even close to being enough,” said professor AK Nagawat, dean, Department of Physics.

He added that there is no government university in the state that closely matches the standards of being a world-class university. “The only college, I think, is worth getting the stature is BITS Pilani, which is a private college,” Nagawat said.

It is to be noted that the ministry will be developing 20 world class private universities, in addition to the government ones. The each of the selected establishment will receive a financial support equivalent to 50 to 75 per cent of Rs 1,000 crore in a period of five years from the government. Rest of the amount will be pooled-in by the university itself.