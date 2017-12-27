RTDC gears up to get tourists for ‘first trip’ of  heritage PoW

After failing to muster enough number of tourists for the maiden tour of December 22, of Heritage Palace on wheels, the management of RTDC has started making intensive efforts for booking of passengers for December 29 tour, which is now being called as the first trip. However, on the website when one scrolled on “luxury on wheels” segment, only “Palace on wheels’ appeared.

Marketing efforts are being made in full throttle and advertising in print media has also been started. The advertisement carrying the itinerary of the train, has been displayed along with the tariff per person. While the telephone numbers of the team running the train in Delhi and Jaipur both are mentioned in the advertisement, it carries information about the starting of online booking as well. However, when DNA logged on to the website www.tourism.rajasthan.gov.in, online booking for only Palace on wheels was seen on the page.

Also when DNA contacted the landline numbers on Tuesday evening, the number’s remained unanswered. The golden triangle package will cover Delhi-Jaipur and Agra with departure of the train from New Delhi Safdarjung railway station. The desert triangle circuit will be started from January 5 and include places like Churu, Ramgarh, Nawalgarh, Tal Chhapar (Churu) before returning back to Delhi.

Notably, the announcement of the new train was made by tourism minister Krishnendra Kaur Deepa and ACS, NC Goel during the press meet to list achievements of 4 years. They had declared that the new train will start from December 22. Officers were specially sent to London during the world travel mart few weeks back to market the train, however it could not get the passengers.