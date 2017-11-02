RSS’ Swar Govindam launched with bhoomi pujan

The process of Bhoomi Pujan was performed with vedic mantras by five pandits for the success of the programme and the purity of the environment

The ritual of Bhoomi pujan for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s programme, Swar Govindam 2017 was performed at Chitrakoot Stadium on Wednesday.

The process of Bhoomi Pujan was performed with vedic mantras by five pandits for the success of the programme and the purity of the environment as havan and worship have its own importance for the purpose. Many office bearers of RSS including it’s Jaipur Province Sanghchalak Dr Ramesh Agarwal, Provincial campaigner Nimbaraam, Prakash Chand of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Vipin Chandra of Rajasthan Regional Literature Council and many Swayam Sevaks and their family members were present at Chitrakoot stadium during the Bhoomi Pujan.

Swar Govindam, one of the programmes during the three-day stay of RSS Sar Sangh Chalak Mohan Bhagwat in Jaipur, will be based on Ghosh Vaadan. It will be organised at Chitrakoot stadium on November 5, the third day of Bhagavat’s Jaipur stay. Before that, there will be a camp of Ghosh Vaadaks in Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli from November 2 to 5 in which Ghosh Vaadak Swayam Sevaks will participate.

It is worth mentioning that Ghosh Vaadan of the RSS is being held for the first time in the history of Jaipur province. In the series of programmes during the three day stay of Bhagwat, there will be an exhibition based on Indian traditional folk instruments at Jamdoli.