Royalty of 42 minerals increased by 25-30%

Royalty rates for 42 miner minerals have been increased by 25 to 30%. Department of mines issued a notification to this effect on Friday.

The increased rates are likely to bring additional revenue of Rs 100 crore to the department’s kitty. However, mining businessmen are worried over separate rates for bajri and chunai pathar (Brick stone).

After a meeting with mining association and other mining businessmen, the department increased the royalty rates on 28 new minerals and 14 minerals previously included in miner minerals category. It would give the department additional revenue of Rs 100 crore.

Though different opinions are coming from the mining over rates of chunai pathar (brick stone), which is Rs 35 per ton in Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar while Rs 28 in remaining districts.

Similarly, leaseholders are unhappy that royalty rates for bajri are also different in Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, and Sikar (Rs 40) and other districts (Rs 35).

But, the mining department believes that the special rates have been fixed for districts where mining exploitation is more while low rates are for those districts where mining and consumption are less.

The new rates are likely to improve revenue as mining activity has increased after issuing new mining lease. It would also help people affected by mining as mineral foundation trust would get more money.